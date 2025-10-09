Saudi Ministry of Municipalities Regulates Tobacco Product Sales

The Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has approved new regulatory requirements for shops selling tobacco products and accessories to enhance public health and ensure compliance with relevant laws.

These regulations apply to all tobacco retail outlets, including those selling cigarettes, hookah tobacco, and electronic cigarettes.

Licensing requires a valid commercial registration, civil defense approval, and adherence to municipal licensing procedures and executive regulations.

Retail locations must be within commercial buildings in urban areas and maintain a minimum distance of 500 meters from mosques and schools.

Shops are required to have a minimum area of 36 square meters and comply with specific municipal standards based on location and street frontage.

The ministry mandates compliance with Saudi urban codes and local architectural guidelines, including facade design, accessibility ramps, advanced fire alarm and suppression systems, and adherence to Saudi building codes for ventilation, lighting, and fire safety.

Strict controls prohibit mixing or repackaging tobacco products, selling to minors under 18, and require proof of product sourcing, installation of surveillance cameras, electronic payment options, and proper waste disposal.

Retailers must display health warning signs about smoking risks and QR codes for license verification, while promotional activities and single cigarette sales are banned.

Municipal authorities will conduct field inspections and enforce penalties for violations to improve regulatory oversight and protect community health and safety.