Saudi Arabia

Saudi ‘Marja’ Platform Uses AI to Standardize Vehicle Pricing

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers has launched 'Marja', an AI-driven platform designed to provide accurate reference prices for vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

Marja utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze comprehensive vehicle specifications and market data, ensuring pricing reflects current market dynamics.

This platform aims to enhance fairness and transparency in vehicle transactions by reducing price disparities between buyers and sellers.

Integration efforts are underway to connect Marja with traffic authorities, insurance companies, standards organizations, and valuation systems for unified data access.

Such integration allows the platform to incorporate detailed vehicle history, including ownership records and actual usage, improving price accuracy.

The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by promoting digital transformation and professional market regulation in the automotive sector.

By standardizing valuation criteria, Marja fosters trust in electronic transactions and contributes to a more organized vehicle market in the kingdom.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.