Moody’s: Saudi non-oil growth to remain 4.5–5.5%

Moody's said Saudi Arabia should sustain non-oil sector growth of 4, 5–5, 5% annually over the next five to ten years while warning that rapid expansion in lending and the insurance sector could pose management challenges for banks and insurers.

The agency noted continued government spending on projects tied to Vision 2030 will underpin broader economic momentum.

It projected government debt could rise to about 36% of GDP, up from roughly 26% at the end of 2024.

Growing public-private partnerships and increased private-sector participation are cited as key factors preserving the kingdom's sovereign creditworthiness.

Vision 2030, launched in 2016, is Saudi Arabia's long-term economic diversification program emphasizing privatization, infrastructure investment, and growth of non-oil revenues.

Moody's Investors Service is a global credit-rating agency that assesses sovereign and corporate credit risk and issues regular fiscal and macroeconomic assessments.