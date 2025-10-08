Saudi Government in Talks for Up to $10 Billion Loan

Bloomberg reports the Saudi government is in talks with international banks to arrange a loan that could reach $10 billion.





Sources said the Finance Ministry has not made a final decision and that the outcome will depend on the pricing and terms offered.

Negotiations involve a syndicate of foreign banks and officials are assessing whether the cost of funds justifies proceeding.

The agency cited previous large syndicated facilities arranged by Riyadh, noting at least two loans of $10 billion or more since 2016.

Government advisers warned the talks could end without an agreement if lenders' terms prove unfavorable.

Moody's has forecast Saudi non-oil GDP growth will remain between 4, 5% and 5, 5% over the next decade.

Riyadh has periodically used international bank syndicates to supplement domestic financing during periods of fiscal adjustment.