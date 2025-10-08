Cassette Tapes Revived at Riyadh International Book Fair 2025

A dedicated cassette tape corner at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2025 displayed hundreds of old tapes.

The tapes were stacked in transparent plastic sleeves with faded colors inside one of the publishers’ pavilions.

The display recalled a time when cassettes served as a primary cultural means to transmit spoken word and music before modern digital platforms expanded.

Many of the tapes held songs, poems and lectures that listeners once played on small portable devices accompanied by the format’s characteristic crackling sound.

The exhibit linked past and present by staging analog media among contemporary publishing displays to highlight physical formats’ role in cultural memory.

Visitors responded with nostalgia as the collection prompted memories of home listening rituals and informal distribution networks.

Cassette tapes were widely used in the late twentieth century for home recording and for circulating music and spoken recordings across communities.