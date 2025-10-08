Turki Al-Sheikh Unveils Riyadh Season 2025 Opening Parade

Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority GEA, released a video outlining the opening parade for Riyadh Season 2025.

The parade is scheduled to launch on Friday 10 October 2025 and will take place between Kingdom Arena and Boulevard World.

Organizers said the procession will be a large celebratory event combining local creative contributions with international performances.

Preparations for the opening have been described as extensive and the announcement included visuals shared on Al Arabiya Saudi’s Twitter account.

Riyadh Season is an annual multi month entertainment festival that has in recent years featured concerts shows and public spectacles across the capital.

The GEA oversees the season as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to expand entertainment and tourism offerings.

Further details on participants and exact programming are expected to be released as the event date approaches.