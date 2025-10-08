Riyadh Air to Launch London Flights on 26 October

Riyadh Air announced it will launch its first flights to London on 26 October, the company said on Wednesday.

The carrier said it will operate daily services to London Heathrow beginning 26 October, with flights scheduled every day.

Riyadh Air said London will be its first destination, and it intends to begin services to Dubai shortly thereafter.

Al Nuaiser told Al Arabiya that the airline has 182 aircraft on order, and that it is awaiting delivery of its first aircraft in the near future.