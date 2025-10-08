Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Air to Launch London Flights on 26 October

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Riyadh Air announced it will launch its first flights to London on 26 October, the company said on Wednesday.

The carrier said it will operate daily services to London Heathrow beginning 26 October, with flights scheduled every day.

Riyadh Air said London will be its first destination, and it intends to begin services to Dubai shortly thereafter.

Al Nuaiser told Al Arabiya that the airline has 182 aircraft on order, and that it is awaiting delivery of its first aircraft in the near future.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.