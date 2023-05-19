Saudi Ministry of Education Allows Female Teachers to Teach up to Sixth Grade

The Saudi Ministry of Education has issued a directive permitting female teachers to teach male and female students from kindergarten up to the sixth grade in private and international schools.

Traditionally, Saudi Arabian schools have been gender-segregated from around the fourth grade. This means that female teachers would typically teach female students and male teachers would teach male students from that age onwards.

The decision is part of an effort to facilitate the smooth transition of children from preschool through to the completion of primary education.

The move is seen as a significant step in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing educational reforms and gender equality initiatives. It is expected to enhance the learning experience for children, particularly in the crucial early years of education, and increase the participation of women in the teaching profession.