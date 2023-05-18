For The First Time in History: Saudi Arabia Allows Women to Perform Hajj Without Male Guardian “Mahram”

Last year Saudi Arabia made an announcement that they will open the registration for internal Hajj for women with no need for a male guardian “Mahram”. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stated that women can register for Hajj without a mahram and can travel with a group of women.

Consequently women were recently able to register for this year Hajj without “Mahram”, as an application for the new rule for the first time ever.

The decision is a significant step taken in empowering women and increasing their participation in religious events. Previously, women were required to be accompanied by a male guardian, which prevented many from fulfilling their religious obligations. This new development will open up opportunities for women to travel and perform their Hajj independently.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the guidelines for Hajj registration, stating that priority will be given to those who have not performed Hajj before and that national identification (ID) will be mandatory for Saudi citizens and resident permit for expatriates. The registration can be done through the ministry’s website or mobile application “Nusuk.”

Mahram in Islam refers to the woman husband or a male family member with whom marriage is permanently unlawful, such as a father, grandfather, uncle, son or brother.