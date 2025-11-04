Egypt News

Mahmoud Esmat Unveils Plan to Eliminate Grid ‘Hotspots’

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Minister Mahmoud Esmat announced a comprehensive plan to eliminate 'hotspots' across Egypt's national electricity grid.

The program, Esmat said in remarks to Masrawy, centers on wide-ranging upgrades to transmission and distribution networks, targeted replacement and efficiency improvements for transformers and high-voltage lines, and expanded deployment of real-time smart monitoring systems to detect and address faults and bottlenecks promptly.

Across governorates, technical teams are conducting systematic performance reviews to map high-load areas and establish prioritized intervention schedules that aim to maintain continuous supply and enhance service reliability.

The ministry described these interventions as part of a state-led infrastructure strengthening effort designed to prepare the network for higher consumption during the coming summer season.

Hotspots are identified as network segments experiencing sustained high load or rising stress that can degrade power quality and threaten stability, which the new measures seek to remediate.


