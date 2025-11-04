Egypt News

Egypt Ministry of Tourism to Publish 2026 Tourist Hajj Lottery Results

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said it will publish the 2026 tourist Hajj lottery results within hours, disclosing the names of those selected to perform this season's pilgrimage.

Applicants should check the unified Egyptian Hajj Portal, choose the inquiry for the Hajj lottery results, enter their national identification number in the designated field, and click the inquiry icon to view the outcome immediately.

According to the ministry, selections were made electronically from among more than 114, 000 applicants, with roughly 30, 000 citizens expected to receive slots for Hajj 1447 AH / 2026 CE.

The ministry also announced reductions in tourist Hajj package prices for the coming season, lowering fees by between 5, 000 and 20, 000 Egyptian pounds compared with last year to broaden access.

Result lists will be published both on the official portal and progressively across governorate offices and at the premises of the travel companies organising the pilgrim trips.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.