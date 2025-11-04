Egypt Ministry of Tourism to Publish 2026 Tourist Hajj Lottery Results

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said it will publish the 2026 tourist Hajj lottery results within hours, disclosing the names of those selected to perform this season's pilgrimage.

Applicants should check the unified Egyptian Hajj Portal, choose the inquiry for the Hajj lottery results, enter their national identification number in the designated field, and click the inquiry icon to view the outcome immediately.

According to the ministry, selections were made electronically from among more than 114, 000 applicants, with roughly 30, 000 citizens expected to receive slots for Hajj 1447 AH / 2026 CE.

The ministry also announced reductions in tourist Hajj package prices for the coming season, lowering fees by between 5, 000 and 20, 000 Egyptian pounds compared with last year to broaden access.

Result lists will be published both on the official portal and progressively across governorate offices and at the premises of the travel companies organising the pilgrim trips.