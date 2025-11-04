Egypt News

Dr. Nazir Mohamed Ayad and Dr. Bahauddin Muhammad Nadwi Discuss Egypt‑India Islamic Cooperation

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Nazir Mohamed Ayad, Grand Mufti of Egypt and head of the General Secretariat of Islamic Fatwa Bodies, received Dr, Bahauddin Muhammad Nadwi, vice president of Darul Huda Islamic University in India, to explore expanded cooperation in scientific, educational and fatwa-related training programs between the two institutions.

The Egyptian office described its training centre’s accredited programs that pair classical jurisprudence with social and human sciences and modern fatwa tools, highlighting ongoing digital transformation and electronic fatwa services designed to equip muftis with applied skills for contemporary realities.

The General Secretariat of Dar and Fatwa Bodies, which brings together 111 fatwa institutions and maintains representative offices, was presented as a multilateral platform for exchanging expertise, organising joint conferences and opening additional regional desks.

Dr, Bahauddin Muhammad Nadwi conveyed appreciation for Dar al-Ifta’s institutional methodology in guided ijtihad and expressed his university’s intent to deepen scientific and training ties to benefit students in India and the broader Muslim world.

Both sides agreed to pursue joint training programs, collaborative research projects and translations into Urdu to reinforce moderation, strengthen institutional capacity to counter extremist thought and prepare a generation of scholars conversant with contemporary social challenges.

