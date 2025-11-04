Khaled AbdelGhaffar Meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj to Deepen Health Cooperation

Health Minister Khaled AbdelGhaffar met Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Cairo to discuss expanding bilateral health cooperation, prioritizing medical training, digital health transformation, pharmaceutical manufacturing and a memorandum of understanding to launch joint programs.





AbdelGhaffar welcomed the Albanian delegation and emphasized the value of exchanging successful clinical and policy experiences to enhance service quality and shared health security, while urging speedy completion of formal MoU procedures between the two ministries.





The Egyptian delegation reviewed the ministry’s emergency response in receiving wounded from Gaza, outlining hospital preparedness, deployment of medical teams, provision of medicines and supplies, and medical evacuation to facilities in North Sinai, Cairo and the Delta.





President Begaj expressed appreciation for Egypt’s advanced healthcare capabilities and modern infrastructure and signalled Albania’s interest in a sustainable partnership focused on workforce training, health insurance development and technology transfer for vaccines and biologics.





Officials led by ministry spokesman Hossam AbdelGhaffar and senior treatment deputies Peter Wagih and Mohamed AbdelHakim confirmed the formation of a joint working group to monitor agreement implementation and activate cooperation on communicable and non-communicable disease control, primary care, emergency preparedness and research.







