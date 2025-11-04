Mustafa Madbouly Extends Old-Rent Survey Committees for Three Months

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly signed Ministerial Decision No, 3977 of 2025 to extend the mandate of governorate inventory committees that count housing units rented under the old-rent law for an additional three months starting November 5, 2025.

The extension covers committees tasked with dividing areas that contain residential rental properties subject to Law No, 164 of 2025 into distinct categories labelled distinguished, middle and economic for the purpose of inventory and classification.

According to the amendment to Article 3, committees must base their zoning on geographic location including the street, building quality and construction materials and average unit sizes, connected utilities such as water, electricity, gas and telephony, the road network and available transport plus health, social and educational services, and the annual rental value of comparable built properties under Property Tax Law No, 196 of 2008 in the same area.

Governors are authorized to form the committees by decree and to supervise the delineation process within each governorate’s boundaries.

The Ministry of Housing and local authorities will use the resulting zonal classifications to standardize application of the amended rental provisions and to guide subsequent administrative steps under Law No, 164 of 2025.

The ministerial decision fixes the timetable for the inventory exercise while preserving the statutory, measurable criteria for classification that link services and taxable rental values to each zone.