Dr. Abbas Sharaqi: How Egypt Shielded Citizens from Renaissance Dam Impact

Dr, Abbas Sharaqi outlined a coordinated package of water-management measures Egypt has used to prevent impacts from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam from disrupting citizens' daily water supply.

State planners drew on emergency reserves in the Aswan High Dam reservoir, utilizing stored water estimated at 162 billion cubic meters to stabilize supply during lower Nile inflows.

The government scaled up reuse of agricultural drainage through major treatment plants such as El-Hamam and Bahr El-Baqar, which together provided roughly 25 billion cubic meters of reclaimed water to reduce pressure on surface sources.

In parallel, expansion of groundwater projects, stricter efficiency controls across sectors and desalination units for coastal cities provided alternative potable sources while preserving river allocations.

Agricultural policy changes also played a role, notably shifting to faster-maturing rice varieties that yield in about 120 days instead of 150 and cut irrigation frequency, thereby lowering overall water demand.