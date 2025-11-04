Egyptian Meteorological Authority Warns of Dense Fog Ahead

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority has issued a warning of widespread morning fog and published its forecast for Tuesday, November 4, covering most parts of the country.

Daytime conditions are expected to be autumnal and mildly warm across the majority of governorates, while northern Upper Egypt and South Sinai will feel hot and southern Upper Egypt is forecast to be very hot.

Temperatures should be moderate early in the night, turning cooler towards dawn.

Sea and ground fog is likely in northern areas up to Greater Cairo, across north Upper Egypt, central Sinai and the Suez Canal cities, and forecasters cautioned that it may thicken on some roads, significantly reducing visibility.

Drivers and commuters are urged to reduce speed, use headlights and follow official traffic and weather bulletins until conditions improve.