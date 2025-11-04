Egypt News

Senator Gamal Aboulfotouh Urges Voter Participation Ahead of 2025 Elections

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Senator Gamal Aboulfotouh said that positive participation in the 2025 parliamentary elections is a national duty that will produce a strong parliament reflecting citizens' will.

Highlighting recent legislative achievements, Aboulfotouh pointed to measures such as the new labor law, social security reform, rent regulation updates, and revisions to criminal procedure as tangible examples of parliament addressing everyday citizen concerns.

Promoting political awareness among young people and diverse social groups formed a central theme of his remarks, with an emphasis that voting must be accompanied by informed choices to ensure effective representation.

Parliament in recent years addressed long-postponed issues and advanced reforms aimed at strengthening legislative institutions and integrating human rights principles into state policy.

Citizens were urged to view the ballot not merely as a civic act but as a practical tool to shape public policy and ensure a balanced, accountable legislature capable of monitoring government performance.


