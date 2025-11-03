Egypt’s Ministry of Health Warns About Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Egypt's Ministry of Health has renewed warnings about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ahead of winter, highlighting increased danger for infants, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Families are urged to reduce exposure of newborns and vulnerable relatives to crowded indoor settings during peak season, maintain rigorous hand hygiene, routinely disinfect frequently touched surfaces, wear masks in busy enclosed places when necessary and promptly seek medical attention for persistent cough, fever or breathing difficulties to limit spread and ensure timely care.

Diagnosis depends on clinical assessment and, when confirmation is required, RT-PCR testing is available through the ministry's central and regional laboratories to identify cases that may progress to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Because there is no specific antiviral widely used or licensed vaccine deployed for RSV in Egypt, clinicians focus on supportive treatment — including antipyretics, adequate fluids, oxygen therapy and, in severe infant cases, intravenous fluids or mechanical ventilation — with hospital stays lasting several days for serious infections.

International health authorities recognise RSV as a leading cause of respiratory hospitalisation among young children and older adults, and global research efforts continue to prioritise vaccines and prophylactic approaches to protect the highest-risk groups, especially infants in their first months of life.