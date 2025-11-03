Sisi Opens Grand Egyptian Museum as Broadcasts Reach Hundreds of Millions

Hundreds of millions worldwide watched live as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the Grand Egyptian Museum, a ceremony carried by thousands of television channels and digital platforms across five continents.





Egypt's General Information Authority reported that around-the-clock media monitoring over two days showed major international news and political channels, dozens of photo agencies and numerous digital broadcasters devoted prolonged coverage to the opening, with some outlets airing the full ceremony with foreign-language translation while others ran extended clips and repeated segments.





The authority said televised and online transmission extended beyond the roughly 79 countries represented at the ceremony to dozens of additional nations and cross-border outlets, producing one of the widest live cultural coverages in recent decades.





Coverage frequently included background packages on pharaonic treasures and the museum's collections, framing the institution as a central component of Egypt's broader effort to modernize infrastructure and advance service, economic, cultural and social sectors.





Monitors also noted that audiences unable to view the live feed consumed recorded footage, photographs and commentary that circulated widely across social networks and news platforms.











