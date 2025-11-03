Supreme Elections Committee Refers Campaign Violators to Public Prosecution under Article 36

The Supreme Elections Committee has authorized referral of parliamentary campaign advertising violators to the public prosecution under Article 36 of the Political Rights Law.

Independent monitoring committees of experts will operate in governorates to record breaches of constitutional, statutory or committee advertising rules during elections and referendums and to compile reports submitted to the Secretariat General.

Article 36 requires these monitoring panels to document observed violations, itemize factual findings and, where possible, identify the individuals responsible before forwarding records to the Secretariat for consolidation and review.

If a named offender is identified in the assembled files, the Secretariat forwards the papers to the public prosecution to pursue criminal charges or to seek a summary penal order in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code.

The statutory mechanism seeks to enforce campaign regulations, deter unlawful promotional activity and preserve the legal integrity of electoral and referendum processes across governorates.