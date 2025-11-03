Egypt News

Kamel El-Wazir: November 9 Proposed for East Nile Monorail Phase One

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

A source at the National Authority for Tunnels said November 9 is the most likely date to inaugurate phase one of the East Nile Monorail, when 16 stations would open to service.

Officials submitted several November proposals to Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir and linked the preferred date to the start of TransMEA 2025, the Smart Transport, Logistics and Industry conference opening on November 9 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

The complete monorail project comprises 22 stations, with the initial operational segment covering 16 stops that will be included in the first opening.

Planners said the timing aims to leverage sector visibility provided by the exhibition and to align the inauguration with other transport milestones managed by the National Authority for Tunnels.

Integration plans envisage connections between the monorail and existing metro lines and transit links across Greater Cairo to improve passenger flows along the east bank of the Nile.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.