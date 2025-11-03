Kamel El-Wazir: November 9 Proposed for East Nile Monorail Phase One

A source at the National Authority for Tunnels said November 9 is the most likely date to inaugurate phase one of the East Nile Monorail, when 16 stations would open to service.

Officials submitted several November proposals to Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir and linked the preferred date to the start of TransMEA 2025, the Smart Transport, Logistics and Industry conference opening on November 9 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

The complete monorail project comprises 22 stations, with the initial operational segment covering 16 stops that will be included in the first opening.

Planners said the timing aims to leverage sector visibility provided by the exhibition and to align the inauguration with other transport milestones managed by the National Authority for Tunnels.

Integration plans envisage connections between the monorail and existing metro lines and transit links across Greater Cairo to improve passenger flows along the east bank of the Nile.