Egyptian Parliament Approves New Consular Fees for Foreign Ministry

Egyptian Parliament approved on Sunday a government bill amending Law No, 212 of 1980 to impose fees for consular services, attestations and selected activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both inside Egypt and at diplomatic missions abroad.

Under the bill, attestations carried out within the republic will be subject to a fee capped at 50 Egyptian pounds while entry and transit visas and consular acts issued by Egyptian embassies and consulates overseas are capped at 20 US dollars or its equivalent, and the categories of these fees will be determined by a prime ministerial decision after cabinet approval on the foreign minister's proposal.

Revenue from the new charges is allocated to the General Authority for Financing Ministry of Foreign Affairs Buildings Abroad and will be considered part of its resources, with five percent of those proceeds distributed between the diplomatic and consular insurance fund (70 percent) and the special insurance fund for other ministry employees (30 percent).

The legislation formally adds a levy intended to support the financing of foreign ministry buildings overseas and delegates detailed implementation and fee schedules to executive regulations and ministerial procedures.