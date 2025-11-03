Egypt News

Transport Ministry Proposes Extending Cairo Metro Line 2 to Ring Road

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Transport, through the National Authority for Tunnels, is studying an extension of Metro Line 2 to the Cairo Ring Road to enable a direct interchange with the Bus Rapid Transit network.

Preliminary plans indicate a 3, 2-kilometre spur from Shubra El-Kheima that would add three stations reaching the Ring Road and provide direct transfers to the BRT service.

The proposal is designed to absorb growing passenger demand along the corridor and to integrate the metro with the BRT and other public and private transport modes to help reduce congestion and traffic accidents on the Ring Road.

Line 2 already serves a primary north–south axis across Greater Cairo, and the proposed link would create an additional orbital connection that could redistribute passenger flows and shorten many cross-city journeys.

The scheme remains at the study stage while authorities review alignments, station locations and interchange arrangements before any formal approval or construction timetable is set.


