Egypt Weather Monday: Meteorological Authority Warns of Fog and Storms

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warns of dense morning fog and thunderous rainfall across parts of the country on Monday, November 3, 2025.





Radiation fog is expected between 04:00 and 09:00 on roads leading from and to northern governorates up to Greater Cairo and the Suez Canal cities, and visibility may drop to fog levels on some routes.

Moderate to thunderous showers are forecast for areas of northern Upper Egypt and the Western Desert, with downdrafts beneath storm cells that could raise blowing dust and sand locally.

Daytime temperatures will be autumnal and warmer across most regions, hot in South Sinai and northern Upper Egypt and very hot over southern Upper Egypt, while nights remain mild to cool in late hours.

Meteorologists said they are monitoring the situation closely and urged motorists and residents to take precautionary measures during periods of fog and rain.