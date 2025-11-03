Egyptian Electricity Regulator Advises Steps to Restore Prepaid Meter Credit

The Egyptian Electricity Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency said consumers who insert a prepaid meter card but do not see credit applied should remove and reinsert the card and, if the problem persists, contact their electricity company for inspection, citing temporary data-read delays linked to daylight saving time and clock misalignment.

Affected customers may lodge a formal complaint with the regulator, which will liaise with the disputed electricity company, verify that the card was charged for the amount claimed, determine why the meter did not receive the credit, replace any defective charging card immediately, and instruct that the previously purchased amount be deposited as an advance on the meter.

Complaints and inquiries can be submitted in person at the regulator's office at 1 Al Mohandes Maher Abaza Street behind the Railway Club in Nasr City, via the website www, egyptera, org, by mail to P, O, Box 73, Panorama October, postal code 11811 on Salah Salem Street, by email to complaints@egyptera, org, by fax at 23421796, or by telephone at 23421475.

The agency stressed that temporary delays often result from daylight saving time adjustments and urged customers to try reinserting the card first while emphasizing the regulator's commitment to a rapid response to return any previously purchased credit to consumers.

Prepaid meters remain widely used for household electricity billing in Egypt, and the regulator reiterated its role in protecting consumer rights and ensuring that companies resolve technical faults to prevent loss of paid credit.