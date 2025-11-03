How to Check November 2025 Electricity Bill in Egypt by Meter Number

Egyptian Electricity Holding Company has published detailed steps for subscribers using traditional and mechanical meters to query their November 2025 electricity consumption by meter number on the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy website.

To check the bill, customers should open the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy website, select the Services section then Direct Bills Inquiry, enter their full address and governorate, provide the 14-digit national ID and the 10-digit meter number, and press the inquiry button.

Prepaid meters feature a warning lamp that signals when the coded balance is near exhaustion, show input and output readings that help detect tampering or unauthorized use, and permit card replacement through the electricity company for 45 Egyptian pounds.

The published procedure is aimed at subscribers with conventional and older mechanical meters who lack smart-meter online interfaces and identifies the ministry portal as the official channel for consumption queries.

After obtaining the consumption value online, subscribers should follow their local distributor’s payment and card-replacement procedures or contact their electricity office for further assistance.