Egypt Denies JICA Management Rights for Grand Egyptian Museum

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities denied reports that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was granted a ten‑year usufruct or management right over the Grand Egyptian Museum in return for two concessional loans from the Japanese government.

Asserting full state ownership, the ministry described the museum as an economic authority supervised by the minister responsible for antiquities, who chairs the board and retains sole responsibility for running the museum’s exhibitions, storage and restoration centre.

Officials clarified that the two Japanese loans are concessional credits with long grace periods and favourable financing terms, that Egypt has begun repaying them according to agreed schedules, and that repayment obligations are separate from any transfer of operational or usufruct rights to foreign parties.

Visitor services are provided through a cooperation arrangement with Legacy for management and development, and that arrangement does not confer control of archaeological holdings, vaults or the restoration facilities to any foreign entity.

Authorities urged media outlets and social media users to consult official sources and verify information before publishing or sharing to prevent the spread of inaccurate or misleading claims.