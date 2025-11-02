Amr Rashid Announces Joint Ambulance and Civil Defense Drills in Alexandria

Phase one of a joint training program between the Egyptian Ambulance Authority and Alexandria Civil Defense has concluded, Egyptian Ambulance Authority chairman Amr Rashid announced.





The initial phase trained 120 Civil Defense personnel in life‑support protocols including hemorrhage control, fracture management and cardiac arrest response through classroom instruction followed by manikin drills, while 35 ambulance crew members practiced securing collapse sites, casualty extraction and initial fire-hazard mitigation, and the exercise included familiarization with the Authority’s 123 emergency hotline operations.





The initiative grew from a study by an ambulance training delegation that visited Kokushikan University in Japan to adapt Japan’s integrated emergency response model to Egyptian conditions, and the proposal received substantial operational backing from Alexandria’s Civil Protection Directorate.





Officials timed the drills ahead of Alexandria’s winter storm season to strengthen frontline capabilities, and Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has directed a study to evaluate nationwide adoption of the joint model.





Amr Rashid commended local leaders for implementing the program, singling out Dalia Adel, director of the Ambulance Authority’s Alexandria branch, and Mohamed El Deeb, director of Alexandria Civil Protection, as key contributors to the project’s practical rollout.



















