Rain Reaches Cairo as Egyptian Meteorological Authority Issues Alert

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Heavy showers have reached parts of Greater Cairo as the Egyptian Meteorological Authority reports a continued influx of low and mid-level cloud bands bringing variable rainfall.

Satellite images show these cloud bands stretching over south Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt, several Nile Delta governorates, the northwestern Mediterranean coast and areas of the Western Desert, producing scattered to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms in some desert localities.

The national forecasting agency is urging residents to follow official updates and to adhere to safety guidance issued for periods of precipitation.

Forecasters say they monitor these unstable conditions around the clock because transitional seasons frequently spark convective activity that can overload urban drainage and disrupt roads and public transport operations.

Motorists and outdoor workers are advised to exercise caution and to consult the authority’s live bulletins for timing and locations of expected rainfall and related travel impacts.

Abdelrahman Ellithy

Abdelrahman Ellithy


