Egypt’s Ahmed Fouad Hanno Meets Angola’s Philip Zaoui on Cultural Cooperation

Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egypt’s minister of culture, met with Angola’s Philip Zaoui in Cairo to discuss expanding bilateral cultural cooperation during Zaoui’s visit for the Grand Egyptian Museum opening.

The two ministers outlined plans to promote joint programs in visual arts, exhibitions, translation and publishing, cultural industries and creative-sector development to raise the profile of Angolan culture in Egypt and vice versa.

They examined practical cooperation in safeguarding tangible and intangible heritage, organizing reciprocal cultural weeks to highlight shared African identity, and exchanging expertise in cultural management and training for creative professionals.

Philip Zaoui praised Egypt’s leadership in protecting African cultural heritage and affirmed Angola’s interest in a strong, multifaceted cultural partnership focused on talent discovery and institutional support.

A joint working group was agreed to draft a sustainable institutional framework and an operational plan for exchanges and projects, and the meeting was held at the Mohamed Mahmoud Khalil Museum in Cairo with Egyptian officials Walid Ganoush, Amr Salim, Ahmed Saudi and Radwa Hashim and Angolan delegates Maquinto Lopes, Daniel Jorge, Sidonio Domingos and Otto von Haff in attendance.

Zaoui’s presence in Cairo coincided with Angola’s participation in the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum, an event that positions Egypt as a hub for continental cultural diplomacy and heritage cooperation.

Egypt has recently prioritized deepening cultural ties with African partners as a strategic avenue for strengthening people-to-people links and elevating African cultural contributions on regional and global stages.