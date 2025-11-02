Egypt News

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Reports Thunderstorms Across Cairo and Western Coasts

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued an update reporting scattered to locally heavy thunderstorms advancing across Greater Cairo, the Nile Delta, Upper Egypt and the Western Desert at mid-afternoon.

Forecasters noted persistent low to medium cloud development at 4:00 p, m, over Greater Cairo, the Delta, northern and southern Upper Egypt and the Western Desert, with rainfall of varying intensity and thunder particularly over the Western Desert.

The forecast indicates the cloud bands and associated precipitation will progressively shift toward the western Mediterranean coasts as evening conditions evolve.

The advisory was published on the authority’s official Facebook page to inform the public of the current situation.

Routine forecasts from the agency regularly cover multi-day outlooks for temperature, wind and precipitation and are issued to update residents and local authorities in affected regions.


