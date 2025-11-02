TransMEA 2025 Opens November 9 Under President Abdel Fattah el‑Sisi

The sixth TransMEA Smart Transport, Logistics and Industry Expo will open in Cairo from November 9 to 11, 2025, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah el‑Sisi.

The Ministry of Transport said the edition, held under the theme "Industry and Transport Together to Achieve Sustainable Development, " will bring together more than 500 global and local companies representing around 30 countries.

Organizers present the event as a strategic platform to accelerate Egypt's efforts to deepen local manufacturing, raise export competitiveness and transform the country into a regional hub for transport, logistics and transit trade in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and presidential directives.

Exhibits and conference sessions will spotlight export-support strategies, advanced production technologies and initiatives to increase local content while linking component makers with final-product manufacturers.

The programme will also feature the new digital Industrial Egypt platform that the Industry Ministry plans to use to list and allocate industrial land and units and to automate licensing and permits for manufacturers.

An outdoor mobility showcase and a dedicated "passive industry" pavilion will match import requirements with domestic manufacturing capacity, a matchmaking initiative that previous editions say produced local supply chains and foreign‑exchange savings.

Sessions will display achievements in sustainable transport across rail, roads, bridges, ports, inland and dry ports, river transport and logistics zones to highlight the transport network's role in facilitating trade and investment.

The exhibition coincides with the 38th meeting of Arab transport ministers, reinforcing regional cooperation on infrastructure and economic integration.