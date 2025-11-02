Dr. Manal Awad Launches 13th Training Week at Saqqara Center

Dr, Manal Awad announced the launch today of the 13th week of the 2025/2026 local authorities training plan at the Saqqara training center.





Scheduled to run from 2 to 5 November 2025, the week will host 450 trainees from multiple governorates and will focus on capacity building across administrative and technological functions.

Program components scheduled for this week include preparation and qualification of central department heads, skills development for technology-center staff in public interaction, specialized trainer preparation for operational training packages, programmatic planning aligned with the updated local development programs, and administration of the second-stage examinations for village head preparation.

The Ministry of Local Development, where Awad also serves as acting Minister of Environment, will oversee Saqqara activities as part of a national effort to standardize training content and evaluation across local administrations.