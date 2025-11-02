Dr, Tarek El-Houbi, head of the National Food Safety Authority, called the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum a historic national milestone that affirms Egypt's role in preserving national identity and heritage as a matter of state pride and policy.

He described the inauguration as a global cultural landmark and a demonstration of the state's ability to conserve timeless artifacts while pursuing modern development under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, placing the museum within the framework of Egypt 2030 which prioritizes human-centered sustainable progress and noting that the event's international organization and preparatory effort reflected strengthened administrative competence and coordination among government institutions.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, which houses an extensive collection of pharaonic treasures, is presented as both a conservation and research hub and an outward-facing symbol linking Egypt’s ancient legacy with contemporary cultural ambitions to attract global audiences and partnerships.

El-Houbi emphasized that the widespread pride felt across the country should translate into sustained work and achievement, asserting that Egypt remains a beacon of civilization whose citizens are advancing with determination toward a future that matches their nation's historic standing.