Article 60: Egypt Penalizes Insulting Election Committee Members

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Political Rights Law prescribes imprisonment and fines for anyone who assaults or insults election committee members while they perform their duties.

Under Article 60, an offender can be sentenced to up to two years' imprisonment and fined between 2, 000 and 5, 000 Egyptian pounds, or receive one of these penalties, for insulting a committee member by gesture or speech during or because of the performance of their official function.

Article 71 enumerates the protected officials, naming the chair and members of the Supreme Committee, heads and members of the executive apparatus, presidents and judicial members of provincial election committees, general committee members, and subcommittee chairs.

Judicial police officers are empowered to investigate and detain suspects for offences defined in the statute, and these safeguards apply throughout the electoral process to protect officials and preserve the integrity of voting operations.


