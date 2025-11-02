Egypt’s Building Law 119 Requires Compliance for Elevator Installation

Egypt's Building Law No, 119 of 2008 requires permit applicants and property owners to adhere to mandatory safety, technical and installation rules for elevators to protect occupants and prevent hazards.

Article 49 requires applicants to implement fire-protection measures in line with the Egyptian Code for design and execution of fire safety, while Article 50 mandates a sufficient number of elevators proportionate to a building’s height, floors, units and intended use and requires conformity with the Egyptian elevator design and execution code.

Installation must be performed by specialized companies registered with the Egyptian Federation for Construction and Building Contractors, and both electric and hydraulic lifts must meet the technical specifications set out in the national codes.

The executive regulations to the law set out detailed obligations and enforcement mechanisms, assigning responsibilities to implementing authorities and owners to ensure compliance and occupant safety.

The Egyptian Code for Design and Execution of Electric and Hydraulic Elevators prescribes technical standards for design, materials and installation procedures that govern approvals and ongoing conformity with national building requirements.