Ahmed Sabour Says Grand Egyptian Museum Will Elevate Egypt’s Cultural Tourism

Senator Ahmed Sabour described the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum as a gift to the world that places Egypt at the forefront of global cultural tourism and reflects a decade of sustained national effort aimed at transforming heritage into soft power and economic value.

The inauguration attracted representatives from 79 international delegations, a turnout Sabour cited as evidence of the project's global significance and Egypt's role as a cultural meeting point.

Designed as an institution dedicated solely to ancient Egyptian civilization, the museum employs modern display, lighting and interpretation technologies to offer a museum-going journey across millennia while drawing singular authenticity from exhibiting artifacts on the land where they were created.

By connecting the new complex with the Giza Plateau and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, planners expect to draw higher-value cultural tourists, lengthen stays, boost economic returns and create direct and indirect jobs across tourism, conservation and interpretation sectors.