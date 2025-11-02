Egypt News

Grand Egyptian Museum Opens; Sisi and Bahrain Crown Prince Attend

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt inaugurated the Grand Egyptian Museum Saturday in a global ceremony attended by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi alongside delegations that included Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister, with 79 official delegations in attendance overall.

State authorities granted accreditation to more than 450 international correspondents representing roughly 180 media outlets to provide live coverage of the opening and associated events.

Photographers on site recorded moments of the Bahrain delegation posing for commemorative photographs during the ceremony, images that were circulated by domestic outlets covering diplomatic participation.

Situated a short walk from the Giza pyramids, the complex is presented as the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization and combines exhibition galleries with conservation and research facilities built to international standards.

Organizers framed the new institution as a cultural bridge linking millennia of Egyptian achievement to contemporary audiences and as a venue for future exhibitions, conservation programs and international cultural exchange.

