President Sisi Opens Grand Egyptian Museum Near Giza Pyramids

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi inaugurated the Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday in a formal opening ceremony held steps from the Giza Pyramids.





Speakers at the event included former culture minister Farouk Hosni, former tourism and antiquities minister Khaled el-Anany, and renowned cardiac surgeon Magdi Yacoub, and President el-Sisi posed for a commemorative photograph with presidential delegations, First Lady Entissar el-Sisi, public figures and business leaders.





The General Information Authority issued credentials to more than 450 international correspondents representing nearly 180 global media outlets, enabling live coverage of the opening for audiences around the world.





Located adjacent to the ancient pyramids, the museum is presented as the world’s largest institution devoted to a single civilization and is designed to present Egypt’s archaeological heritage in a modern, world-class setting.





