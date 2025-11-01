President Abdel Fattah El Sisi Arrives at Grand Egyptian Museum

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived at the Grand Egyptian Museum to preside over its official opening ceremony, which is being attended by seventy-nine official delegations including thirty-nine led by kings, princes, presidents and prime ministers.

Egypt's State Information Service issued accreditation to more than 450 international correspondents representing roughly 180 media outlets to provide live coverage of the inauguration.

Situated a short walk from the Giza pyramids, the Grand Egyptian Museum is conceived as the world's largest museum devoted to a single civilization, covering approximately 490, 000 square metres and housing over 57, 000 artifacts that chart Egypt's millennia-long history.

The complex features a principal entrance plaza dominated by the statue of Ramesses II, twelve main exhibition halls totaling about 18, 000 square metres, temporary exhibition space, a Tutankhamun section of roughly 7, 500 square metres presenting more than 5, 000 objects together for the first time, a monumental stair rising the height of six floors, and a children's museum of around 5, 000 square metres.

In a Facebook post, President Sisi welcomed visiting dignitaries to Egypt and described the museum as a new cultural landmark that unites the ingenuity of ancient Egypt with contemporary Egyptian creativity while affirming values of peace, cooperation and shared humanity.

Officials project the museum will attract approximately five million visitors a year, positioning it as a modern gateway to Egypt's archaeological heritage and a major cultural destination for international tourism.