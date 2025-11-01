Abdel Hakim Gamal Abdel Nasser Says Father Rejected Unilateral Peace Offers

Abdel Hakim Gamal Abdel Nasser told Al Arabiya that his father, President Gamal Abdel Nasser, categorically refused unilateral peace offers after the June 1967 defeat because he believed the priority was to remove the traces of aggression before accepting any settlement.

Describing the immediate aftermath, he recalled that Gamal Abdel Nasser regarded his June 9 resignation speech as a farewell while massive demonstrations across the Arab world compelled him to resume leadership with a clear popular mandate.

Egyptian strategy then focused on the principle that territory seized by force could only be recovered through pressure, a stance that prompted the War of Attrition on the Suez front and led, in his account, to early American diplomatic proposals aimed at returning Sinai from August 1967 on conditions that would sever Egypt’s separate Arab commitments.

He emphasized that this resolute posture persisted even when the 1969 Rogers Plan — the first peaceful proposal envisaging Israeli withdrawal to pre‑June 1967 lines in Sinai — emerged, because his father would not accept any isolated settlement that sidelined collective Arab positions on Palestine.