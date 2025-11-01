Ministry of Electricity to Tender EGP 800 Million Gerga Substation Upgrade

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy will tender next week an EGP 800 million project to rehabilitate the Gerga 33 kV-to-66 kV substation in Sohag.

Works will be carried out inside the existing station to enlarge electrical clearances to 66 kV, construct new grounding foundations and undertake transformer and civil upgrades, with management by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company and coordination with national specialist contractors, and the execution period is expected to potentially exceed 14 months.

Authorities state the initiative forms part of a wider ministry programme to strengthen the national grid and improve power supply quality in Upper Egypt in order to absorb ongoing load growth and imminent industrial and agricultural development projects in the region.

Officials added the rehabilitation aims to raise the station's capacity to receive and transmit energy, reduce faults and outages, and align operational performance with the state's strategy to increase renewable integration and overall network efficiency.