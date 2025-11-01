Egypt Opens Grand Egyptian Museum with Sisi, World Leaders

The Grand Egyptian Museum opens on 1 November at 7:00 p, m, , with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and visiting kings and presidents in attendance for the official inauguration.

Organizers scheduled a 90-minute ceremony followed by a guided tour through the museum's galleries for the assembled heads of state.

A centerpiece of the displays is the full collection of King Tutankhamun's treasures, transferred from the Tahrir Museum and presented together in public for the first time since the tomb's discovery in 1922.

Egypt's formal invitation described the institution as the world's largest repository of ancient Egyptian artifacts and framed the opening as a major cultural milestone and a contribution to documenting human history.

Extensive live coverage by domestic and international broadcasters is accompanying the event, which Egyptian authorities have promoted as a showcase for national heritage.

To prepare for the inauguration the site closed to visitors on 15 October so teams could complete final organizational and logistical works ahead of tonight's ceremony.