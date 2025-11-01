Egypt’s Law Imposes Life Sentence for Antiquities Trafficking

Under the Law for the Protection of Antiquities, anyone who smuggles or attempts to smuggle an antiquity abroad faces life imprisonment and a fine ranging from one million to ten million Egyptian pounds.

Article 41 explicitly prescribes life imprisonment and the stated fine for persons who, with knowledge, export an antiquity outside the Arab Republic of Egypt and mandates confiscation of the object along with the devices, tools, machines and vehicles used in the offence for the benefit of the council.

The statute treats illicit export as a crime that damages national cultural heritage and therefore criminalizes both completed smuggling and preparatory acts or attempts to remove antiquities from Egyptian territory.

Authorities are empowered not only to pursue custodial and financial penalties but also to seize recovered items and the material means used in the crime so that they may be transferred into state custody and preserved for public benefit.

Courts apply these provisions when evidence establishes intent and knowledge, and the robust penalties reflect a legal emphasis on deterrence and protection of Egypt’s archaeological patrimony.