Egypt Sets Rules for Foreign Excavation Permits under Antiquities Law

Egypt's antiquities authority has published detailed conditions for issuing excavation and search permits to foreign and domestic teams under Articles 34 and 35 of the Antiquities Protection Law.

Each expedition is required to restore and maintain any architectural and movable finds as they are uncovered and before the end of each season, working under the supervision and in cooperation with the Authority's competent bodies.

Permits must be accompanied by a complementary plan committing the team either to carry out restoration on previously exposed monuments or to undertake archaeological survey, inventory and registration of the area of work or its vicinity, subject to the Authority's approval or joint participation.

A permanent specialist committee will evaluate the licensee's excavation work, and Article 35 makes clear that all antiquities discovered by foreign and Egyptian scientific missions become property of the state.

The measures are framed to ensure conservation, rigorous recording and institutional oversight of fieldwork while conditioning continued access on compliance with restoration, documentation and cooperative obligations.