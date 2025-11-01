Mohamed Nasr Allam Says Ethiopia Gained No Economic Benefit from GERD

Mohamed Nasr Allam, Egypt's former water minister, said Ethiopia has not realized any economic gains from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam despite its inauguration in recent months.

The inauguration staged by the Ethiopian government appeared theatrical according to Allam and was intended to signal success to domestic audiences while attracting little international attendance, including from Nile basin neighbors.

Exporting electricity requires robust cross-border transmission infrastructure and formal agreements with downstream states such as Sudan and Egypt, deficiencies that Allam identified as a key reason Ethiopia's economic objectives have not been met.

Ethiopia originally planned the dam to satisfy domestic power demand and to export surplus generation as a source of hard currency to improve living standards for its population.

Construction has extended for more than a decade, and the dam's partial operation remains at the center of ongoing regional talks over Nile water management, electricity interconnection and shared economic benefits.