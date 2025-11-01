Egyptians gathered at the Giza pyramids on the eve of the Grand Egyptian Museum opening, holding street-level celebrations and preparing for tomorrow's inauguration while concerns about antiquities allegations drew public attention to the event's leading figures.

Crowds assembled in the shadow of the monuments, Cairo Tower was lit with welcoming messages including "Welcome to Egypt, " and the meteorological authority issued a forecast of mild autumn conditions with a chance of light rain that did not halt festivities.

Archaeologist Zahi Hawass rejected accusations of artifact trafficking, said the postponement from 3 July allowed him to attend the inauguration, and described the Tutankhamun galleries as roughly 7, 500 square meters of creative presentation while noting that a second solar boat is being restored on public display for the first time.

Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy has been overseeing final preparations from the museum throughout the week, and the Union of OIC Broadcasters will carry the opening live to 56 member countries, highlighting the ceremony's regional broadcasting coordination.

Parliamentary budget chief Fakhry El-Feki and other officials have pointed to projected economic gains from the museum's operation, and the 2021 royal mummies procession along with expanded conservation and exhibition facilities are cited as pillars of a long-term heritage tourism strategy.