Egypt News

Zahi Hawass Responds as Egyptians Celebrate Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egyptians gathered at the Giza pyramids on the eve of the Grand Egyptian Museum opening, holding street-level celebrations and preparing for tomorrow's inauguration while concerns about antiquities allegations drew public attention to the event's leading figures.

Crowds assembled in the shadow of the monuments, Cairo Tower was lit with welcoming messages including "Welcome to Egypt, " and the meteorological authority issued a forecast of mild autumn conditions with a chance of light rain that did not halt festivities.

Archaeologist Zahi Hawass rejected accusations of artifact trafficking, said the postponement from 3 July allowed him to attend the inauguration, and described the Tutankhamun galleries as roughly 7, 500 square meters of creative presentation while noting that a second solar boat is being restored on public display for the first time.

Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy has been overseeing final preparations from the museum throughout the week, and the Union of OIC Broadcasters will carry the opening live to 56 member countries, highlighting the ceremony's regional broadcasting coordination.

Parliamentary budget chief Fakhry El-Feki and other officials have pointed to projected economic gains from the museum's operation, and the 2021 royal mummies procession along with expanded conservation and exhibition facilities are cited as pillars of a long-term heritage tourism strategy.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.