Grand Egyptian Museum Opens With Tutankhamun at Center Stage

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Grand Egyptian Museum is set to open in a matter of hours with kings and presidents expected to attend and extensive international media coverage in place.

Photographer Mohamed Al-Maimouni and Masrawy documented 24 images of the museum precincts in the hours before the inauguration.

The complex had closed to the public on October 15 to allow organizers to complete logistical and organizational works ahead of the official opening.

Tutankhamun will occupy a central role inside the new galleries after his transfer from the Tahrir Museum, and the opening program includes a staged presentation designed to underscore the strength and continuity of Egyptian civilization.

Authorities have positioned the museum and its surrounding area as the main stage for the celebrations, with broadcasters from local and international outlets providing live coverage of the event.

