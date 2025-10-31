Egypt News

Culture Minister Hanno to Screen Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Nationwide

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Dr, Ahmed Fouad Hanno announced that the Grand Egyptian Museum opening ceremony will be broadcast live tomorrow to theatres, the Egyptian Opera and cultural palaces across all governorates.

Under the ministry’s “Egypt speaks about itself” initiative, a month-long November program will present concerts, theatrical productions, storytelling sessions and educational activities designed to celebrate the museum as a national milestone and to engage families and young people with Egypt’s heritage.

The General Authority of Cultural Palaces published a special children's issue about the museum, organized storytelling events and will stage the play Narmer for free on November 3–4, while the Cairo Opera House schedules a children’s show titled “Journey to Ancient Egypt” and the Cairo Symphony Orchestra will perform a programme called “Symphonies of Eternity, ”.

The Supreme Council of Culture, through the National Center for Child Culture, will mount the children's operetta Isis and Osiris, and the theatre sector will run touring performances and storytelling workshops in cities such as Tanta, Damanhur and El-Mahalla to connect local audiences with ancient Egyptian narratives.

Hanno framed the Grand Egyptian Museum as a historic bridge linking Egypt’s illustrious past with contemporary cultural ambitions, and the ministry stressed the museum’s role in shaping national identity, promoting Egypt’s museums and contributing to sustainable cultural development.

