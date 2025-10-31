Egypt News

United Media Services Gifts Global Broadcast of Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

United Media Services announced it will provide free live broadcast signals of the Grand Egyptian Museum opening to all Egyptian, Arab and international television channels on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

The company said the feeds will be transmitted at the highest technical standards, including ultra-high-definition 4K resolution, and will employ the latest production and transmission technologies to enable live coverage for viewers worldwide.

Organizers presented the donation of transmission frequencies as part of United Media Services’ contribution to comprehensive Egyptian, Arab and international coverage designed to highlight Egypt’s historical and civilizational stature through open live transmission.

Egypt’s Grand Egyptian Museum opening was described by officials as a major cultural and touristic milestone and a moment of enduring significance in the country’s cultural and historical narrative.

The open-feed initiative was framed as a global invitation and as evidence of cooperative planning among Egyptian state institutions to project a dignified image of a modern, culturally rooted Egypt through exceptional broadcast quality and access.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


